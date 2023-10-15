FG tasked on disease control policy

…intensify fight against over 590 million neglected tropical diseases

By Chinonso Alozie

The Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria , PPSN, has admitted 15 members into the College of Fellows as they called on the federal government to focus on the policy as well as funding on disease control in the country.

They stated this at a three-day 47th Annual Conference and commemoration of its 50th anniversary held in Owerri, to honour the 15 members fellows.

Speaking, the President, Professor Sammy Sam-Wobo, said: “I want commend the fellowship awardees for their contribution towards the Society and particularly, towards elimination and control of diseases in Nigeria and Africa. The problem we have had over time in Nigeria is that the control and elimination of diseases have been donor-driven, which means that it is the external people putting in their money.

“It is one thing to make provisions for disease control and elimination in the country’s budget, and another thing to ensure the release of funds. Control and elimination of diseases funding is low in Nigeria. I want to urge the State and Federal Governments as well as well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the nation’s disease control and elimination of diseases including schistosomiasis and soil transmitted helminthiasis,” he said.

Among the admitted Fellows included the Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria and Ghana, Dr Sunday Isiyaku and Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga.

Others included Prof. Rebecca Naphtali, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, Prof. Kenneth Opara, Prof. Florence Nduka, Prof. Ehizogie Egbeobauwaye-Adeyemi, Prof. Alexander Odaibo, Prof. Nkiruka Orji and Prof. Onyinye Ukpai. They also included Dr Sam Ugbomoiko, Prof. Olaoluwa Akinwale, Prof. Okpok Okon and Chief Benjamin Nwobi, who are all parasitology and public health experts.

On behalf of the fellows, the country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria and Ghana, Isiyaku, said: “Sightsavers, in collaboration with state governments and development partners, has interrupted transmission of onchocerciasis and trachoma in four states in northwest Nigeria. Sightsaver focuses on preventing avoidable causes of blindness and promoting equality for people with disabilities.

“The Society will continue to partner the Federal Ministry of Health in the control and elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases , NTDs, in Nigeria, Africa and globally. Our organisation has provided treatment of NTDs to over 590 million globally through partnership with governments and other development partners.”

“I don’t think there is any greater recognition that one can receive apart from the one received from peers who recognises your contributions to parasitology and public health. I could not have reached where I am without the contribution of my organisation, Sightsaver who gave me the platform to work hard and contribute my quota towards the elimination of neglected tropical disease,” he said.