FG suspends N-Power, begins investigation

The Federal Government has suspended N-Power program indefinitely.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, announced the indefinite suspension while speaking in an interview on TVC News on Saturday.

According to Edu, the decision was birthed by some irregularities within the scheme.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government has launched investigation into the utilization of funds since the inception of the program.

She stated that some of the beneficiaries are not found in their place of assignments yet they expect monthly stipends.

The minister said some of the beneficiaries ought to have exited the program since 2022 but are still on the payroll.

She said, “We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are so we will basically suspend the programe for now until we are done with proper investigation into the utilization of fund into the N-Power program.

“We want to know how many persons are basically on the program right now, how many persons are owed, amount they are owed. We are totally restructuring the N-Power and expanding it.

“There are lots going on. We met people who are supposed to have exited the program since last year and they are still on claiming that they are still teaching.

“Sometimes we contact the school or the places where they are working and they are not there. They are not working yet they keep claiming that they are being owed eight or nine months stipends.

“About 80 percent of them are not working yet they are claiming salaries.”

Recall N-Power Program was launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address the issue of youth unemployment and help increase social development.