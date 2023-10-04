FG responds to challenge of digital economy roadmap

• As Stakeholders say Nigeria’s e-governance rating too poor

• Lists possible ways to face-lift rating

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Information and Communications Technology stakeholders in Nigeria who attended the recent concluded fifth edition of the annual e-Governance Summit, rose stoutly to challenge the federal government of Nigeria to do more than lip service to the issue of leveraging digital technology for effective government service delivery.

The stakeholders who included Chief Executive Officers of well established technology companies in Nigeria, telecom services providers, data services managers, captains of formal and informal sectors of the economy among others, drew the attention of policy makers and relevant government authorities to the poor e-governance rating of the country and feared the nation may not attract requisite Foreign Direct Investment for growth if the negative trajectory remains the trend.

They also listed possible ways and measures the government could adopt to speed up recovery before the country slips into one of the economies no worthy investor would want to approach.

Such measures include deploying basic infrastructure like reliable energy system and ubiquitous internet connectivity, building centralized data repository system to manage communications, providing capacity development and training and introduction of relevant policies to leverage digital technology for effective service delivery.

However, little did they know that while they were throwing the challenge, the government had already activated a quick measure to make the country a full blown digital economy by adopting a blueprint which it believes will change the shape of Nigeria’s digital experience between 2023 and 2027.

Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Tijani Bosun, announced the new plan Monday, immediately after the Independence Day celebration. The blueprint revolves around five pillars – Knowledge, Policy, Infrastructure, Innovation Entrepreneurship & Capital and Trade. They will serve as tech economy development catalyst for four years.

Explaining how the five pillars will spur rapid development, Bosun said: “Knowledge: In our rapidly interconnected world, knowledge is the foundation upon which countries build a robust and sustainable economy. As a critical prerequisite, knowledge influences how we generate innovations and technologies that drive economic growth, expand the talent pool to drive competitiveness, improve productivity and inform evidence-based policymaking, amongst others.

“Policy: This highlights the fundamental role of policy in enabling innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusive growth. When properly designed and executed, the policy provides a platform for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive. Effective policy provides regulatory clarity and necessary incentives for an environment where businesses and innovators are empowered to grow. Over the next four years, the policies will focus on encouraging investment, research and development and the protection of intellectual property.

“Infrastructure, showcases the commitment to building the critical tool required to power a strong digital economy. We recognise that economic prosperity is linked to a robust digital foundation. Our emphasis on building stronger digital infrastructure extends beyond connecting people but also focuses on economic empowerment and creating opportunities for inclusion. With improved access to quality broadband, and upgraded critical services, this pillar will catalyse a digital transformation that impacts our entire population.

“Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Capital: In the rapidly evolving global technology landscape, innovation, entrepreneurship, and access to capital are critical components of a strong digital economy. This pillar provides a roadmap for Nigeria to harness the potential of the other three pieces as catalysts for the transformation of our digital economy. This pillar is the driving force behind the creation of an environment that encourages innovation, supports entrepreneurship and attracts the required capital to deliver on our ambitions.

“ The Trade pillar, embodies our commitment to position Nigeria as a major player in the African and global technology ecosystem. As a rapidly growing economy, with the ICT sector contributing 18.44% to Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 2022, and e-commerce spending projected to grow to $75 billion by 2025 (Statista), our primary goal is to enhance Nigeria’s participation in the global technology trade over the next four years. A core part of this pillar is our aim to improve Nigeria’s ranking in the ECI (Economic Complexity Index) Technology Index” .

He added that “this strategic blueprint articulates a vision for Nigeria that builds on the transformative power of digital technology and innovation to diversify and deepen our economy,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Chairman, DigiServe Network Services and convener of the eGovernment Summit, Engr. Lanre Ajayi, had admonished the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leverage technology to enhance government service offerings.

Also in a paper titled ‘International Best Practices in eGovernment’, the lead presenter, and Public Policy Manager, Meta Anglophone West Africa Mrs. Sade Dada, said Nigeria needed basic infrastructure like reliable energy system and ubiquitous internet connectivity to drive eGovernment services across the country.

She was echoed by Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Mr. Aliyu Isah, who said Nigeria would need a centralized data repository system to manage communications for effective eGovernment service delivery.

That was also as Country Manager, Tek Experts Olugbolahan Olusanya, hammared on the need for capacity development and training for effective eGovernment delivery processes, while Director, Linkages and Partnership Office, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife, Prof Adeniran Oluwaranti, provided insights on improving the school system and getting them involved in new programming languages that will help drive digital transformation

For Head, IT Program and Portfolio Management at 9mobile, Oluwatimilehin Adelowo, “eGovernment is about the use of digital technology to improve services and to make government more effective and efficient to the citizens. Government must evaluate its eGovernment processes to rediscover its standing. Otherwise, Nigeria’s eGovernance rating is low. We need policies that will drive proper eGovernance processes in the country”.