FG disowns publication on unlicensed, illegal Gaming Companies in Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government on Wednesday disowned the publication listing names of unlicensed and illegal gaming companies in Lagos State and advised the public to ignore the publication as it was not done by the national regulatory agency.

Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Lane Gbajabiamila, in a statement in Abuja, noted that the gaming operators listed as unlicenced and illegal in the publication are duly licenced to conduct lottery and sports betting business in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The attention of the Management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has been drawn to the publication on various media platforms purportedly to have emanated from Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) with the caption “Public Notice on Unlicensed Gaming Companies in Lagos State”.

“This publication has created confusion in the Nigeria gaming industry and the Commission has been inundated with requests on the Status of the operators tagged ‘unlicenced and illegal’.

“It is therefore necessary for NLRC as the Agency created by law to regulate Lottery and Gaming in Nigeria to make clarification.

“The following gaming operators listed as “unlicenced and illegal” in the publication are duly licenced to conduct lottery and sports betting business in Nigeria: ZEBET, BETIKA, GOBET, MSPORT, AFRIBET, BANGBET, BETWAZOBIA, KORETBET, PARIPESA, LIVESCOREBET, BLACKBET/BETTY BINGO, CLOUDBET, HALLABET, N1BET, KONFAMBET, SCRATCH2WIN, NAIJABET, LOTTOMANIA AND MILLIONAIRE POWERPLAY.

“The comprehensive list of national gaming operators in Nigeria is available on the NLRC website: https://nlrc-gov.ng/list-of-approved-gaming-operators/NLRC deeply regrets any misconceptions the unfortunate publication may have caused the national gaming licencees operating within the ambit of the law in Nigeria.”