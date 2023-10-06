FG destroying polytechnic education in Nigeria – ASUP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has accused Federal Government (FG) of de-marketing polytechnic education in Nigeria and robbing the nation of embedded development value.

National Chairman of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe noted this yesterday over the three day International Conference organized by ASUP, at Ikot Osurua, Akwa Ibom state on the theme, “Redefining The Mandate Of Polytechnic Education For Economic Diversification And Sustainability”.

Among unfavourable FG policies killing technological education in Nigeria, the ASUP boss listed HND/BSc dichotomy, inability to enhance academic continuity for HND graduates, disparity between HND/BSc holders in government circles among others.

Ezeibe lamented a situation where welders were hired from India for Dangote Refinery at the expense of Nigerian polytechnic graduates, asserting such attitude encourages capital flight while home grown manpower suffer joblessness.

He explained, “Polytechnics education is not encouraged. In some Polytechnics, students population is less than 1000 while some state governors change their Polytechnics to universities instead of developing them.

“Government is demarketing Polytechnic education through their policies. The law that established Polytechnic education must be reviewed to meet emerging realities in our nation’s technological development.

“Government should migrate from monolithic economic model through diversification and promote skills education to meet skill needs of the nation. This will ensure government pays the right attention to funding Polytechnics, migrate the certification to Bachelor of Technology with National Diploma retained as a feed for Bachelor of Technology.

“Reverse the infrastructure deficits, review curriculum and address issue of staff remuneration to retain qualified personnel as well as restore technical colleges as feed for OND programmes across the nation.”