FG commissions Zamfara IDPs’ resettlement centre

…Beneficiaries to get monthly cash transfer

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has commissioned the Gusua resettlement city for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to activities of terrorists and bandits in the area.

A Government House press statement quoted the Minister as saying that beneficiaries of the 40 fully completed and functional houses will also enjoy Federal Government’s monthly cash transfer to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Minister commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his unending efforts in ensuring the well-being of the displaced persons across the state.

“It gives me great pleasure to be present at this momentous occasion of the official opening and handover of the resettlement city to the government and people of Zamfara State for the benefit of the Persons of Concern.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Lawal, who is compassionate about the plight of the displaced persons in the state.

“I have heard all the pleas by the State government. I will pass the message to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for more support and interventions for the displaced persons in Zamfara.

“The beneficiaries of these houses would also benefit from the Federal Government’s monthly cash transfer to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” she said.

Earlier, the Governor sought more support for the Internally Displaced Persons across Zamfara state.

“In his speech at the opening ceremony, Governor Lawal appreciated efforts of other federal agencies including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the various humanitarian support and interventions they have provided to the state over the years and recently.

“He said that it is a well-known fact that Zamfara State faces formidable security challenges, and these challenges can only be resolved through effective collaboration with the Federal Government, neighbouring states and all stakeholders in security matters.

“Lawal further reiterated that it is regrettable to admit that banditry has led to the impoverishment of many individuals, orphans, widows, and internally displaced persons, especially in the rural areas.

“This has placed the state at the top of the list of significant flashpoints of violence and vulnerable persons/households in the North-West states and the entire nation.

“Regarding the resettlement city for Persons of Concern in Zamfara State, it is essential to note that since the inception of this administration, we have been addressing the issue of Internally Displaced Persons in all parts of the State.

“Providing an IDPs resettlement facility in the state capital, Gusau is a welcome development.

“We appreciate Federal Government’s collaborative efforts in alleviating the suffering of our people.

“In this regard, the government and the good people of Zamfara State remain grateful for this kind gesture,” Lawal said.

The statement further noted that the Governor accompanied the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to visit the Federal University Gusau, where they met with university management and students rescued from kidnappers.