FG assures Nigerians of commitment to tackle climate challenges

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja assured Nigerians of her commitment to tackle climate change challenges in the country.

Dr Ishaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment gave the assurance at the 7th annual conference and annual general meeting of the Association for Environmental Impact Assessment of Nigeria (AEIAN).

The minister who was represented by Dr Abbas Suleiman, a Director in the Ministry of Environment said that the ministry is committed to harmonising humans with the environment.

“It is imperative to consistently tackle recurrent challenges such as climate change, deforestation, desert encroachment, loss of biodiversity, flood and erosion, environmental pollution amongst others to sustain an affordable and conducive existence for human kind.

“Our mission is also to ensure environmental protection, natural resources conservation and sustainable development.

“The mandate of the ministry of environment is to secure a quality environment conducive for health and well-being of the citizens,” Salako explained.

He added that the Ministry seeks to promote sustainable use of natural resources, restore and maintain the ecosystem ecological processes and preserve biodiversity.

The Minister commended members of the association for their enthusiasm towards sustaining the environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is:” Impact Assessment: Climate Resilience, Financing and Environmental Sustainability”.

At the occasion, Sen. Yunus Akintunde, Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment assured the association of the senate’s commitment to its efforts to ensure sustainable environment.

“Environment is life and life is about environment, the Senate or the National Assembly will be readily available to assist this association with whatever legislation required to move the association forward,” Akintunde assured.

A keynote speaker, Dr Eugene Itua, CEO Natural Eco Capital urged Nigerians to become more resilient on the effects of climate change in the country.

“We need the money for climate finance, so how do we get the money. Whatever resources we can, let us mobilise to deal with climate change,” Itua said.

Prof. Ijeoma Vincent-Akpu, the President of the AEIAN said that climate change is a global issue that needs to be deliberated upon to proffer solutions.

Mrs Chinyere Igwegbe Publicity Secretary for AEIAN expressed optimism that the conference would tackle environment and climate issues. (NAN)