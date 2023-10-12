Felabration 2023: Oxlade steals show with electrifying performance

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, took centre stage at the annual music and cultural celebration, Felabration, which kicked off on Monday night at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

Music enthusiasts and revellers from around the globe stormed the legendary venue known for its historical significance in the Afrobeat movement, to celebrate the enduring legacy of the iconic Nigerian musician and political activist, Fela Kuti.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade, who took to the stage as the opening act. Oxlade, known for his soulful voice and Afrobeat-infused melodies, delivered a memorable performance that had the crowd on their feet. He sang some of his popular hits, such as ‘Away’, ‘O2,’ ‘Ojuju’, ‘Kulosa’, and ‘Myself’.

Shortly before his performance, the 26-year-old music star expressed delight at the opportunity to perform at the event.

His words: “I feel fortunate to be playing here tonight, especially in celebration of the legendary Fela. I’m happy and blessed. It means a lot to my career and I’m happy that I got to do this at this point in my life.”

On his music and the evolution of Afrobeats, he said.

“There has to be an evolution in life and Afrobeat has evolved too. We younger artistes propagating the Afrobeats genre owe our roots and success to the solid foundation Fela Kuti set. His contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry are undeniable”. he noted.

With a lineup of talented artistes paying homage to Fela Kuti’s groundbreaking music and outspoken activism, the opening night also witnessed thrilling performances from Nigerian singers; Skales, Ara and Aramide. Other music artistes to perform during the week-long festivity include CDQ, Lyta, Olakira, Savage, Omobaba, Magnito, Quadplay, Shanko Rasheed and Ferankanks.

The Felabration festival, which holds from the 9th to 15th of October, was conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti to honour her father’s legacy. This year’s edition is themed ‘Question Jam Answer,’ a classic record composed by Fela and released in 1972. The song fits right into the socio-political mood of the country following the last general election.

The festival also features art exhibitions, dance performances, film screening and panel discussions on social and political issues.