Fashion expert, Mobolaji advises youths to appreciate Africa’s culture

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a bid to inspire African youths and promote a sense of pride in their heritage, renowned fashion expert and founder, Love Your Own African Style, (LYONS) Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya, recently urges young people to embrace and celebrate their African rich cultural background without any reservations or apologies.

This is coming against the background of the increasing influence of Western culture around the world, and many African youths often find themselves torn between adopting foreign trends and remaining true to their African roots.

Mobolaji, who has dedicated her career to celebrating African fashion and culture, believes it is essential for young people to unapologetically showcase their heritage.

She made the call in a statement, at the weekend, in Abuja.

Also, she encouraged young Africans to explore and celebrate their unique traditions, such as clothing, music, art, and dance.

The statement reads: “In the tapestry of global culture, Africa has woven vibrant threads of creativity, from the rhythms of its music to the storytelling in its movies.

“However, as we step into a new era, a beacon of hope arises in the form of African fashion. Miss. Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya, co-founder of LYONS (Love Your Own Nigerian Style) in Lagos, Nigeria, passionately believes that African fashion holds the key to a new chapter in Africa’s cultural influence.

“It is not merely about attire; it is a movement, a statement, and a celebration of African identity that transcends borders. Today, we sit down with Miss. Olukoya to explore her vision of African fashion crossing cultures, and the steps needed to achieve and sustain such a remarkable feat.

“Miss. Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya believes that African fashion has the potential to transcend cultural boundaries and reach a global audience in a way that music and movies may not.

“She argues that fashion is a universal language, a visual and tangible form of self-expression that resonates with people from all walks of life. It has the unique ability to showcase the rich diversity and creativity of Africa in a relatable and personal manner.

“To help African fashion achieve global recognition, Miss. Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya outlines several key aspects:

Celebrate Heritage: African fashion should unapologetically celebrate the continent’s rich heritage and diverse cultures. It should be a reflection of African identity and a showcase of its cultural wealth.

“Invest in Education and Training: To reach its full potential, African fashion needs skilled professionals who understand the intricacies of the industry. Investment in education and training for designers, artisans, and marketers is crucial.

“Collaboration: Collaborating with other designers, artists, and global brands can create fusion pieces that appeal to a wider audience. Working together can lead to unique and innovative designs.

“Infrastructure and Support: Building a strong fashion ecosystem that includes efficient supply chains and marketing platforms is essential. This support structure empowers African fashion to compete on a global scale.

Sustaining African Fashion’s Global Appeal

Miss. Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya emphasizes the importance of sustaining the global appeal of African fashion. To achieve this, she suggests:

“Quality: High-quality garments and designs should continue to be produced. Quality attracts discerning buyers who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship.Innovation: African fashion should evolve and stay ahead of global trends, catering to changing consumer tastes. Setting new industry standards is essential.

“Cultural Authenticity: African fashion should remain true to its roots, embracing traditions and showcasing cultural richness.

Sustainability: Adopting environmentally friendly and ethical production methods ensures African fashion meets the demands of conscious consumers.”