Famous ‘Night Court’ actor Richard Moll dies at 80  

Famous ‘Night Court’ actor, Richard Moll

The actor, Richard Moll — most famous for portraying the bailiff on “Night Court” — has died at the age of 80.

Moll passed away Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, Calif, a family spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press.

Moll played the eccentric but gentle Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on the NBC sitcom from 1984 to 1992 alongside Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

He was known for his shaved head and the catchphrase, “Ohh-kay.”

Moll did not, however, participate in the show’s 2023 reboot.

He is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll, his first wife, Susan Moll, and his stepchildren, Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

According to his IMDb, Richard had a “deep gravelly voice,” “muscular stature” and “towering height.”

He stood at 8 feet and 6 inches tall.

Following his tenure on “Night Court,” Richard lent his “villainous” voice to various video games and comic book projects, including “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” and “Batman: The Animated Series.”

He also appeared in the horror films “Ghost Shark” and “Slay Belles” as well as the satire movies “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Scary Movie 2.”

Prior to his career as an actor, Richard graduated with degrees in history and psychology from the University of California at Berkeley in 1964. He went on to become a deputy probation officer in Alameda County.

He moved to Hollywood in 1968, but as he quipped in a 2003 interview with People, “it took [him] 10 years to find [his] way to the bathroom.”

Richard was also an avid fly-fisherman.