Family confirms death of Prof Ben Nwabueze at 92

The family of Nigeria’s foremost constitutional lawyer and former Minister of Education, Professor Ben Nwabueze has confirmed his death.

Nwabueze who hailed from Atani in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, passed on Sunday evening at the age of 92.

Nwabueze was also Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Ogene and the President General of Atani Town Union, Arinze Nzeli, have confirmed the death of the legal luminary.

Reacting to his death the family through Eni Nwabueze, MD, said that Nwabueze lived an exemplary life of consequence.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing on to celestial glory of our patriarch, Professor B. O. Nwabueze SAN, NNOM, CON, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Oduah Afo-na-isagba of Atani, Anambra State, on Sunday October 29, 2023 aged 94.

“He lived an exemplary life of consequence. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course”, the family said in a brief statement.