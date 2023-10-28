Excitement in Ogunu as Oborevwori moves to fix roads

*We have never had it this good – community

The ongoing construction of major roads in Ogunu community in Warri South local government area has elicited praises and outpouring of gratitude from the community leaders.



The roads under construction include Agogo layout, known as Gbonwei street, which was completed in record time; the main road into the community, running from Ogunu bridge to Shell gate and a spur to the river. Others are the secretariat road, leading to the Catholic church and other adjoining roads.

Prince Hope Eshareghara, the chairman of Ogunu community said the governor has brought joy to the residents, pointing out that until the intervention, the people were subjected to untold hardship.



“The construction of roads in the community is a huge and good development that will bring a face lift to the entire community. For decades the community had cried out because of the complete dilapidation of all roads. I commend His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for remembering us and alleviating the sufferings of the people”.



The Oghwo-Uvwie (Youth leader) of the community, Mr Stanley Owhere, also expressed joy over the project, saying that; “When we heard of the project in the community, we thought it was a rumour. But to God be the glory, almost all the roads in Ogunu are under construction, most of them completed, including the Agogo Layout, Secretariat road, Catholic road and others. During the 2023 guber elections, we prayed for not just an Urhobo Governor, but a Governor who is a Warri boy, who will listen to our plight. Governor Sheriff has proven to be a promise keeper and a true Warri boy”.



Also, the immediate past chairman of the community, who is a former councillor representing Ogunu/Ekurede-Urhobo ward, Hon. Ese Gift Ededuwa, who was visibly excited, said that; “ Ogunu has never had this magnitude of Government attention in form of infrastructural development. The roads were so deplorable in the past, thereby negating social and economic lives of the people of the community. Though, part of the contract was approved in the last administration, I commend His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the funding of the project.



“During the electioneering campaigns, he promised to do more. He has kept to his promise. The entire community is grateful for this massive work. May God bless the governor”.

In the same vein, Chief Ejiro Ofuya, a former chairman of Ogunu community and a member of the Ogunu council of chiefs, expressed joy over the project in the community and urged the governor to continue the good work and extend same to all parts of the state.



Also, the Unuovwodo (the representative of the King) in the community, Chief Sylvester Udin, gave kudos to the governor for his continuation and funding of projects initiated by his predecessor, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. He said most governments in the past, abandoned projects initiated by previous administrations,, but commended Governor Oborevwori, for the face lift of the community and his total commitment towards the development of the Warri axis and the entire state.



At the moment, the contractor is at the last lap of the project, with on going works at the main entrance into the community which extends from Ogunu bridge to Shell gate.



