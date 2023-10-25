Ex-SGF Adamu Fika dies at 90

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Malam Dr. Adamu Fika (Wazirin Fika), has passed away at the age of 90.

According to reports, the elderly statesman, who had been battling a health issue for some time, passed away late on Tuesday in midflight on his way back to Kaduna from a hospital in London.

The Acting Secretary, Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum, Alhaji Ali Gimba Fika, said the former SGF would be buried at the Sultan Bello, Kaduna, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Burial is Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Kaduna state, immediately after Asar prayers (around 4:00 pm),” he said.

Late Adamu Fika was born in 1933.He attended Kaduna Government College (now Barewa College) Zaria from 1948–51, as well as the Nigerian College of Arts Science and Technology, Zaria from 1952–1953, (now Ahmadu Bello University).