Ex-militant leader urges Tinubu to re-award pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita

By Uche Kenechukwu

Ex-militant leader, Gen. John Abugor, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to re-award pipeline surveilance contract to Tantita Security Company, saying it performed well in its first outing.

He said the firm performed beyond the expectation of Nigerians by safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Abugor, who spoke in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government of Delta, said based on its pedigree, only Tantita can be trusted to safeguard pipelines.

He said the firm succeeded in reducing oil theft, adding that crude oil production capacity has improved.

His words: “Since the involvement of Tantita in pipeline surveillance, our rivers that were always polluted as a result of illegal bunkering are better now.

“May l place it on record that due to the superlative performance of Tantita in securing pipelines that crisscross our lands, today, illegal refining of diesel is no longer threatening the safety of our roads.

” Let me emphasise that the good job Tantita has done should be applauded and the management should be encouraged by re-awarding the contract to the firm. There is no need to change a winning team.

“Awarding Tantita the contract again is the most honorable thing for President Tinubu to do. And doing that will give Tantita ample opportunity to again demonstrate the expertise they have deployed so far in securing our critical national assets.

“I also thank President Tinubu for his commitment to the development of the nation. I implore him to consider the germane reasons given by a good number of Nigerians across the board on why the pipeline surveillance contract should be given to Tantita Security Company.”

In a related development, Abugor commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for his commitment to the development of infrastructure in the state.

He also hailed John Nani, Board Chairman, Delta State Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, for prioritising the development of oil-producing communities.