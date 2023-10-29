Ex-international, Temile inaugurates football academy

Inauguration of the Clement Temile Foundation at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos

Ex-international, Clement Temile, on Saturday, inaugurated a football academy promoted by Clement Temile Football Foundation to develop football at the grassroots.

The inauguration of the academy, which has 40 pupils in the Under 13 and Under 18 categories) took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Temile, a former player of Bendel Insurance, Benin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the academy was crucial to mentor upcoming players early to help nurture their talents and help them plan for life after football.

“Football made me who I am today and I return all glory to God for the grace to serve my father’s land.

“I’m always saddened whenever I see some of my contemporaries living in penury, at my academy it won’t be just about football, life after football is crucial.

“We’re in talks with some countries in Europe. We want to give these young talents the opportunity to live their dreams. I’m equally delighted that a lot of people are supporting this initiative,” he said.

He explained that the foundation’s objectives were the provision of educational opportunities for indigent students, rehabilitation, and provision of assistance to injured, sick ex-players as well as support to widows and families of late footballers.

“Now I want to give back to the country by raising future stars, by creating opportunities for them to showcase their God-given talents,” he said.

The UEFA A licensed coach further said he decided to inaugurate the academy at the Lagos National Stadium because of its importance and the memories it held for Super Eagles players and Nigerian Sports.

“We hope to expose players to international training standards, mentor them to become good role models, educate them on how to manage resources, manage post-retirement life and provide support to people in dire need,” the former Bendel Insurance player said.

He said the Temile Football Foundation had established strong contacts in countries like Georgia, South Africa, Israel and Botswana towards implementing its mandate.

NAN reports that Temile, who at a time managed English Kentish Town side, and played at Step five of the English Non-League football pyramid, is the father of Israeli international, Toto Tamuz.

Belmond Benson, the Registrar National Institute for Sports (NIS), who represented the Director General, Prof. Olawale Moronkola, applauded the dedication of Temile.

“This is commendable, we at the NIS are proud of all your endeavours towards giving back to the society. These children will look back in the future and pray for you.

“Your contribution to NIS is immense and we are grateful for your wealth of experience when it comes to coaching and football management in general,” he said.

Also applauding the initiative were former Super Eagles player, Harrison Ijala and Joshua Kator, who pledged their support for the foundation.

“I came in from Warri to be part of this great event, I’m impressed that Temile has taken it upon himself to give these young ones the support they need. I hope they take advantage of this opportunity,” Ijala said.

Kator described Temile, his former teammate, as a man of his word: “When his mind is set on achieving a goal, he does whatever it takes to see it through. Congratulations.”

Parents of some of pupils of the academy who came to cheer their children and wards, during an exhibition match, said the academy had helped instill discipline in their children.

Some of the parents are Nwoko Ebube, Mercy Adeyemo and Martha Orede. (NAN)