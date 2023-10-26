Video: Ex-EFCC boss, Bawa released from DSS detention

EFCC boss, Bawa

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, has been released from detention.

Recall Bawa was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on June 14, 2023, hours after his suspension from office as EFCC Chairman by President Bola Tinubu over alleged abuse of office.

Bawa was freed on Wednesday night from at the national headquarters of the secret police in Abuja.

The Secret Police have not publicly filed charges against him or disclosed the nature of his offense since his arrest and detention.

A lawless government frees citizen Bawa after 134 days in unlawful detention. No charges. No arraignment. No nothing pic.twitter.com/ugdQ0xkwmR — Great Oracle Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary (@AbdulMahmud01) October 25, 2023

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, and that of the EFCC Dele Oyewale could not be reached for comment on Bawa’s release at the time this report was submitted.

Background:

Prior to his arrest, a statement signed by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Willie Bassey, said Bawa’s suspension followed weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Bassey stated that Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations, in the commission, who will oversee the affairs of the office of the chairman of the commission, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement partly reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.”

Vanguard News