Ex-BBNaija star Maria Chike, partner welcome first child

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike and her partner have welcomed their first child.

She made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

In the video, Maria and her partner gathered their baby’s tiny foot into their palms as she announced the birth and name of their son, Leonardo AmaraNna Anene.

She wrote, ” Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023.

“I just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”