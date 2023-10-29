Ex-agitators warn against termination of PAP

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Ex-agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have warned against scrapping the scheme, noting that those calling for the termination of the programme do not mean well for the people of Niger Delta region.

The ex-agitators under the Second Phase Amnesty Ex- Agitators Forum, while reacting to calls for the programme to be scrapped by a group, said findings have revealed that those calling for the liquidation of the programme are not from the region.

National Spokesman of the Second Phase Amnesty Ex- Agitatators Forum ‘Gen’ Salvation Ibena Rufus, in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, said no true son of the Niger Delta or beneficiaries PAP would seek or call for the termination of the programme or sack of Major Gen. Barry Ndiomu, retd, pointing out that under his watch at PAP, beneficiaries of have not had it so good in recent times, as a breath of fresh air has been injected into the scheme.

He said what critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta are clamouring for since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu is the confirmation of Major Gen. Ndiomu, retd, as the Substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, adding that listed beneficiaries are appreciate of the superlative performance of the interim administrator.



Rusfus said: “We are in harmony with genuine stakeholders from the region on the call for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to confirm Maj. General Barry Tariye Ndiomu, reted, as the substantive boss of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, and we are urging these faceless characters and desperate political jobbers to leave the Presidential Amnesty helmsman alone to concentrate on his onerous task of taking the Presidential Amnesty Scheme to greater heights.



“We have it on good authority that the authors and sponsors of the calls for scrapping of the PAP are not from the Niger Delta region. Our intelligence gathering suggest that the motive behind the blistering media warchest is to compel the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to terminate and liquidate the Presidential Amnesty Scheme.

“No true son or daughter of Niger Delta and a beneficiary of the PAP would seek or call for the sack of Major Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu,red,. Under his watch as an Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, a breath of fresh air has been injected into the scheme, true beneficiaries of PAP have not had it so good in recent times.

“It is laughable, preposterous and ludicrous that these faceless characters claimed that the sum of N2.5 billion in the coffers of the Presidential Amnesty Corporative Loan Scheme has vanished into thin air. There is no iota of truth in this unfounded allegation.



“What these uninformed and faceless characters failed to understand is that, the alleged N2.5 billion was a seed money to kick start the laudable initiative and so far more than 1000 delegates have benefited from the soft loan depending on what you intend to do with the money.



“The wisdom behind the Presidential Amnesty Scheme ( Beneficiaries) Cooperative Society Limited ,PAPCOSOL, is to ensure that delegates and beneficiaries of the PAP initiative do not rely on N65, 000 monthly stipend paid to ex – agitatators till eternity. And an Advisory Board headed by an illustrious son of the region a Rtd. Supreme Court Justice, HRM F. F Tabai and other prominent sons and daughters of the region with impeccable records and standing are duly informed of every financial dealings as regards the corporative loan scheme.”