Every employer must create enabling environment for menopausal women HR —experts

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ensuring an enabling environment for women in workplaces was the essence of the just concluded webinar organized by the HR Expo Africa in commemoration of World Menopause Day 2023.

With the theme, Workplace Wellness: Menopause as a Key Conversation, the workshop was aimed to raise awareness about menopause and provide education and support to women experiencing this natural transition. The HR Expo Africa Virtual Event on World Menopause Day 2023 also addressed important topics from an HR perspective, emphasizing the need for workplace support and understanding during this phase of life.

The CEO HR Expo Africa, Erefa Coker, disclosed that the webinar had its four pillars including Awareness, Education, Networking as well as Best Practices.

Explaining that, the webinar was organized to raise awareness about menopause, its impact on women in the workforce, and the importance of creating supportive workplace policies. The ultimate goal is to foster a more inclusive and productive work culture and help women navigate this significant phase of their lives.

On awareness, Erefa disclosed that it was aimed at increasing awareness among HR professionals and organizations about the impact of menopause on female employees in the workplace. In Education, it is to provide HR practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary to support menopausal employees and create inclusive workplaces.

On Networking, she said, it was to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing among HR experts, healthcare professionals, and menopause advocates. The Best Practice was to showcase and discuss best practices in creating menopause-friendly workplaces.

‘The HR Expo Africa Event on World Menopause Day 2023 serves as a crucial platform for HR professionals and organizations to gain insights into the challenges faced by menopausal employees and learn how to create inclusive workplaces that support their well-being. By fostering education, awareness, and networking opportunities, this event aims to contribute to the overall well-being and productivity of women in the workforce.

Speaking on ‘Understanding Menopause: Its Physical and Psychological Effects’, Dr. Damian Avar, provided insights into what menopause is and its significance. Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstruation resulting from the loss of ovarian follicular activity, diagnosed after 12 consecutive months of amenorrhea.

The presentation covered various aspects, including the types and causes of menopause, phases, and symptoms. Dr. Avar highlighted the clinical significance of menopause, emphasizing the impact on work productivity and the need for frequent hospital visits to maintain health. He also discussed sexual issues and the midlife crisis associated with menopause.

The second part of the webinar, led by Tiyeyosi Femi-Raji, discussed mental health in the workplace, emphasized the importance of understanding menopause and creating a menopause-friendly work environment. The benefits of such a workplace include increased employee engagement and decreased absenteeism among menopausal employees.

Another speaker, Dr. Akinkunmi Ilori, delved into creating inclusive workplace policies for menopausal women. He stressed the importance of recognizing and addressing menopausal symptoms and providing support, counseling services, and employee assistance programs. Feedback mechanisms and clear communication were also highlighted.

Throughout the webinar, participants engaged in discussions, shared insights, and asked questions. The importance of education, awareness, and open conversations about menopause in the workplace was emphasized. The need to address discrimination, gender bias, and the unique challenges faced by menopausal women was a recurring theme.