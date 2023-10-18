Enugu to upskill 40,000 youths with AltSchool Africa Partnership

By Prince Osuagwu

Enugu state is targeting to equip 40,000 youths in state with digital skills yearly in an effort to boost the human capital development of the state.

Apparently to walk the talk, the state has entered into partnership with a Skill-to-market platform AltSchool Africa to offer cutting-edge skill development tech programs to its indigenes. AltSchool Africa will provide a comprehensive and experiential upskilling platform for people in the state looking to forge careers in growing sectors.

AltSchool Africa, provides innovative and industry-relevant courses, with high-quality skill acquisition programs in frontend and backend engineering. The platform is taking a non-conventional approach to learning and offers courses directly related to in-code and no-code courses.

Through this collaboration, the youths in Enugu State will be well-prepared for the demands of the modern workforce due to the digital skill they will acquire from the programme.

The State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, is taking this proactive initiative to equip individuals with the skills needed to succeed in a job market that is constantly evolving. This collaboration also aligns with the Governor’s mandate to equip 40,000 youths yearly with digital skills to reflect a shared commitment to human capital development and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on MSMEs and DG, Enugu SME Center, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said: “This partnership signifies a significant step toward equipping our people with the skills they need to thrive in today’s dynamic world. We believe that by investing in skill development, we are securing a brighter future for the youth of the State as well as aligning with the National Export Talent Program (NATEP) of the Federal Government.

This is also as AltSchool Africa CEO, Adewale Yusuf, said: “We are honored to partner with Enugu State on this transformative journey. When I had my initial conversation with the state government, it was great to hear about their bold vision and ambitions for the youths in the state.

AltSchool Africa is committed to providing accessible and high-quality tech skills that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Together with Enugu State, we look forward to unlocking the full potential of the youth in Enugu.”

Head of Technology and Co-founder, AltSchool Africa, Sultan Akintunde, said: “As we join forces with the Enugu State Government, we are driven by our shared vision of empowering Nigerian youths to thrive by fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that will set them up for success.

AltSchool Africa plays a critical role in the skill and training of Nigerians at scale. We have a robust learning infrastructure that allows us to train the youth in Enugu State and this partnership also attests to the fact that our work at AltSchool Africa is getting noticed”. “ Following AltSchool Africa’s recent expansion of its learning faculty to introduce Creative Economy, and Business schools, this partnership will provide an additional opportunity to reach more young people and enhance their skills, enabling them to re-imagine their goals and career prospects” he added.