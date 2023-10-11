Enugu Air ready in 15 months – Govt

By Prince Okafor

Enugu state government said it has concluded plans to establish a state-owned airline, Enugu Air, within the next 15 months.

The State Commissioner of Transportation, Obi Ozor, made this disclosure during a meeting with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Aviacargo committee in the state airport.

He noted that the state Governor, Peter Mbah, is totally interested in making Enugu, a hub for commercialisation in the country.

Ozor noted that the state’s Governor, Peter Mbah, is committed to transform Enugu into a commercial hub within Nigeria. With a population of over five million citizens.

Ozor, the CEO of Kobo360, a logistics startup said that Enugu Air is envisioned to operate as a multi-faceted transportation system, encompassing both passenger and cargo services.

He said: “We want to establish an airline, Enugu Air, which will consist of both passengers and cargo operations, especially on the cargo side to be able to use that as a channel to encourage export of agricultural produce and other mining products.

“Also, on the passenger side we want to use the airline to bring investors in and out of the state, as we are the regional hub of Southeast of Nigeria.

“So that is part of the works, and our Governor is very committed to this. He is addicted to speed along with accuracy.

“So if I mentioned now that we want to go live in 15 months, before we’re saying 24 month, he reduced it to 15. I think after this meeting, when we debrief him, he might reduce it to six months.

“We are hungry. We have I think one of the largest educated population in Africa. Out of the 5 million citizenry, 76 percent of them are under the age of 25.

“63 percent of them are very educated. So you’re looking at a state with over 2 million young, educated talent.

“I don’t know any part of Africa where in a sub nation have two million educated people that are ready to just be deployed to unleashed their potential.”