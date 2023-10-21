Emzor secures €40m EIB facility

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi

…To ramp up APIs local production

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical giant, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has signed a 40-million-euro financing deal with the European Investment Bank to boost local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, API.

According to the company, the deal has moved the Nigeria closer to medicine self-sufficiency.

Emzor said that the deal was consummated at the European Union-Nigeria Strategic Meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa,Abuja, on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was quoted as saying, “Today marks yet another milestone in the annals of the EU-Nigeria development cooperation.

“The EU -Nigeria relations is one of the most vibrant development partnerships in terms of volume, thematic interventions, modalities and geographical spread in deployment of resources.

“The EU-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue is happening at the take-off of the current Administration in Nigeria and presents opportunities for proper articulation and consolidation of priorities in our Partnership.”

The partnership with EMZOR is a significant step towards accelerating treatments against malaria and healthcare access across Nigeria and the African continent and reducing the dependence on the importation of essential medicines.

The funding is to specifically support the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients,API, in Nigeria, of which Emzor is a pioneer.

Emzor’s API factory in Shagamu is set to begin production of up to 400 metric tonnes per year of APIs by Q1 2024.

The company’s API factory will produce Artemether, Lumefantrine, Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine.