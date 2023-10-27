Elections are over, Nigeria must move forward – Jonathan

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria must move forward.

Jonathan stated this in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Tinubu defeated the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, after the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered judgment on the appeals they filed to challenge the Presidential Election Tribunal Court’s (PEPC) verdict that upheld Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 election.

However, reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy and peace in Africa opined that elections are over, urging all political leaders to come together to move the country forward.

His words: “The country must move forward. Elections are over so we must move forward. Prof Lumumba emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa when he spoke in one of our programmes. We have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr president including briefing him my on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.

“Traditionally if a former president goes outside the country for continental or regional programmes, even some national you come home and tell Mr President. So that’s the tradition. Most of the time when you see me, it’s one of the things that we must do to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward, and to move the African continent forward. We need to bring everybody, all our political leaders, including the former presidents together”.