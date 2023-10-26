EFCC operatives attacked, held hostage by students in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

….As NANS protests invasion of college

IBADAN—A mild drama played out, as seven operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ibadan, Oyo State, were attacked and held hostage by staff and students of the Federal College of Forestry, Idishin Estate, in the state.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the operatives were in the college to authenticate the address and identity of one Azeez Oluwakemi, who stood as a surety for Alakinde Kolawole, a suspected internet fraudster in the custody of the commission.

Oyewale alleged that students and staff of the college went on a frenzy of attacks against operatives of the EFCC, who were on an authorized assignment.

He accused the college’s Student Union President and some staff of the institution of reportedly causing the violent confrontation with the EFCC operatives.

He said: “The bus that conveyed operatives to the college was vandalized, even, as students and staff of the college threw stones and dangerous objects at the vehicle.

“A rescue team that came successfully released the seven operatives held hostage by the riotous crowd.

It was gathered that operatives of the commission exercised restraint in the face of the unprovoked attack and refrained from applying any force against the belligerent attackers.

“No student or staff of the college was shot, as armed operatives merely fired into the air to disperse the unruly crowd.”

Meanwhile, students of the college, led by the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, zone D, yesterday, protested the invasion and shooting within their campus by operatives of the commission.

The students alleged that some students were hit by stray bullets from operatives of the commission during the invasion, while others sustained serious injuries in the stampede.

Bonfires were made on roads leading to the institution while the main gate was under lock and key.

In their separate interviews , NANS coordinator for Southwest, John Alao said the college’s SUG President, Adewale Michael, said: “A peaceful meeting was already on going, on the instance of the school management before the EFCC operatives called for reinforcement and shooting rampage.”

They urged the Inspector-General of Police to immediately investigate the incident and bring the officers involved to justice.

Officers of the Nigeria Police were seen stationed few metres away from the protesters to observe, maintain law and order.