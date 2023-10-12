EFCC investigates ex-govs, ex-ministers, retrieves N27bn, $19m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered a total sum of N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 from three different money laundering cases.

Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale, made this known on Wednesday, reiterating the efforts of the anti-graft agency are being made to retrieve more illicit funds.

He also disclosed that some former governors, ministers and public officials across the country are undergoing probes following the receipt of several petitions.

Oyewale said the details will be published at the appropriate time.

The EFCC spokesperson spoke on behalf of the acting Chairman of the agency, Abdukarim Chukkol, during a media interaction with select journalists in Lagos.

Oyewale said EFCC had seized several houses in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Cross River states which are proceeds of funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects that were diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators.

“In three different cases, the commission has recovered N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33. While ongoing recovery is being made, the commission’s works are progressing in line with our mandate as prevention initiatives, risk assessments and recovery efforts are being intensified.

“Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former ministers, and some ministry officials, and investigations are ongoing on those petitions; however, details of their involvements and our investigations will soon be made public.

“Also, investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agriculture; procurement fraud actually. Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators. For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River States,” Oyewale said.