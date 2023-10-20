 Edu Presides as Nigeria, Netherlands, 48 other countries commits to end illegal migration

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu made Nigeria proud yet again as she chaired a meeting of Ambassadors, Ministers and other developmental partners in far away Hague, Netherlands, where 48 other countries in attendance showed commitment to end illegal migration and develop young people in their countries, creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

The attendees were from different continents including, Europe, Asia, America, Africa and the Middle East to attend the thematic meeting of the Rabat Process on Migration, Youth, and Development, co-hosted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



At the meeting which had a global audience on social media including X(Former Twitter),Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin, the outspoken minister spoke about various factors including illegal migration that results to humanitarian crises and poverty challenges in Nigeria, Africa and the world.



She added that the challenges of young people when they migrate include human trafficking, organ harvesting, modern-day slavery, sexual abuse, poor living conditions in the new country of asylum, and sometimes death in the Mediterranean Sea or desert.



Dr Edu also discussed the Multi-sectoral approach of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s Policy framework on how to solve “Japa” Syndrome through significant strides in the poverty eradication programmes, job creation, Creative industry, education, Health, Science,Environment, inclusion of young people in leadership, and sports etc.



Quick Solution to most of these Global Challenges were part of the issues discussed at the meeting aimed at exploring the connection between migration, youth, and development especially among the young people between aged 15 and 24 years , who make up 16% of the world’s population,

The Government of Nigeria, Netherlands, and forty eight other countries in attendance showed commitment to end illegal migration and develop young people in their countries, creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.



On the sideline of the event, there was a bilateral meeting where various discussions concerning the Presidential Humanitarian and poverty alleviation Trust Fund, with a call for Different International Development Partners and hight net worth individuals to support.



The stakeholders were briefed about the policy direction of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on humanitarian response, Poverty Alleviation, and End Hunger Projects.

The Minister further moved to the Nigeria House at the Hague, where she engaged with the Nigerian Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr Eniola Ajayi, and top Diplomats in Nigeria Mission office.

She described Dr. Eniola as a perfect example of Renewed Hope Agenda Envoy,going by the way she carries and launder positively the image and flag of Nigeria in the Kingdom of Netherlands.

The Nigerian envoy also presented a book she authored to the Humanitarian Affairs Minister , Nigeria At A Glance.” Inside the book were Nigeria embassies and high commissioner offices, their addresses, contacts, and directions across the world.