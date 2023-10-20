Edo rep commends FIFA-licensed agent, Uyi

Drew Uyi

By Jacob Ajom

A member of the House of Representatives representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Honourable Esosa Iyawe has commended Drew Uyi for bagging his FIFA agent license.

Uyi’s licensing by the world football governing body, would enable him to represent players, clubs, agents and coaches in football globally as an agent.

Iyawe said that Oredo that he represents in the Green Chambers can benefit from Uyi’s achievement, adding that there are talents in Edo State that can work with Uyi to realise their ambition of playing professional football abroad.

He also stated that Uyi is a role model to Edo youths who might be looking to follow the same career path, adding that with good education, they can realise their ambition.

“I must commend Drew Uyi for the feat of becoming a licenced FIFA agent. It further shows that Nigerians can excel in any field. His achievement can rub off on the youths who want to play professionally abroad.

“I will also say that there are talents in Edo that can work with Uyi while his achievement is a big plus for Edo State. For me, it is a feat worth commending. He can also be a role model to youths who want a career path. All they need to do is study hard and follow their dreams.”

He also called on Nigerian clubs, players, coaches to benefit from Uyi’s expertise by working with the renowned FIFA agent.