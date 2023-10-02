Edo monarch hails Etsako East LG boss, Attoh

By Dickson Omobola

The Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, Dr George Egabor, on Tuesday, lauded the Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council, Princess Benedicta Attoh for her uncommon courage in bringing development to Etsako East.

The monarch, who conferred a High Chief title on Attoh, said she was a unique woman and first among her peers.

Egabor said: “She has displayed an act of uncommon courage in bringing development to Etsako East and made efforts to restore the fleeing glory of the local headquarters.”