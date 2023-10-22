Edo 2024: Group mounts pressure on Ize-Iyamu to contest

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A youth-based professional group known as Edo Professional Alliance (EPA) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate of the party in the 2020 elections, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to throw his hat in the ring for the contest.

The group said that he has all the qualities and characteristics to change the face of Edo State.

In a statement in Benin late Sunday after their meeting, the Spokesman of the group, Adebayo Ashaolu said that Ize-Iyamu has the capacity to help APC reclaim the state based on his political antecedents.

The statement said “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is an organic politician who has not lived anywhere else in the World than Edo State.

“He has a firm knowledge of the State and the indices of development or lack of it. He has been quite patient and he has not taken the issue of becoming governor like a do-or-die affair.

“He is not an Emergency Edolite like some , who suddenly know that they are from Edo State, when all their friends, investments and interests are in Lagos. He is indeed Edo through and through. He knows no other land than Edo State. He is therefore the most suited for the job , as he has cut his teeth in all strata of political leadership in Edo State and therefore understands the dynamics of government.We are calling on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to contest the next governorship election as he is needed for a rescue mission to redeem the State from the development that exist only on laptops, iPad , Facebook and WhatssAp under the current dispensation.”