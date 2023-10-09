Edo 2024: Esan Leaders make case for guber aspirants from Edo Central

Esan leaders under the leadership of Major Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (Rtd) have appealed to stakeholders from Edo South and North to support the governorship aspirations of Edo Central in the 2024 election.

Major Gen. Esekhaigbe Rtd, speaking during an APC meeting of prominent Edo Central stakeholders in Irrua, Esan Central, said it has become pertinent to note that people from Edo Central have always supported both Edo North and South in the past, and it is only just and right for both senatorial districts to reciprocate the same gesture to the people of Edo Central.

“We are appealing, not a matter of self-entitlement, to our brothers and sisters from Edo South and North to support our aspirations to produce the next governor of Edo State in 2024. We have the capacity, the competence, and the experience to lead Edo State to greater heights.”

Also speaking, Prince Emmanuel Odigie, said Edo Central leadership has confidence in our brothers and sisters from Edo South and North to do what is right in the sight of oneness, fairness, and equity, adding that Edo State seats on an unbreakable tripod.

The leaders who took note of the many aspirants in the race who are eminently qualified to be governor, were unanimous in the need for Edo Central to streamline the number of aspirants to a manageable number of three aspirants, which will culminate into a process of final selection of one aspirant who will be presented for the party primary election.

“This is a passionate appeal, not self-entitlement. We shall continually to solicit the support of Edo South and North, as no senatorial districts can produce a governor on their own,” they said.

The leaders also recognize the fact that there is no zoning in the APC constitution, but believe that with the spirit of unity, peaceful coexistence, sense of inclusion

and love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony, Edo Central will get the desired support.

The meeting was attended by prominent Edo Central leaders, including the APC state chairman Col Imuse Rtd, Senator Okpebholo, Hon Odi Okojie, Chief Inegbeniki, Hon Victor Eboigbe, Rt Hon Thomas Okosun, Prince Tony Omoaghe, Chief Okafi Erewwle, Hon Theo Okoh,

State woman leader Lady Betty Okoebor, and host of other notable leaders.

The meeting ended with a resolution to support a credible aspirant from Edo Central in the 2024 governorship primary election.

The leaders also resolved to continue reaching out to stakeholders from Edo South and North to seek their support for Edo Central’s governorship aspirations.