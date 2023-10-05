Edo 2024: Agbonayinma declares interest as APC cautions officers over unauthorized endorsements

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the Edo State 2024 governorship election, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its officers over the unauthorized endorsement of aspirants warning that any of its officials caught doing that would be sanctioned.

The State Deputy Chairman of the party, Jaret Tenebe who represented the state chairman of the party, Col (Dr) David Imuse (rtd) gave the warning at the party’s headquarters in Benin City when the party executives received a governorship aspirant, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma.

He told the aspirant that he had started well by coming to inform the party of his ambition after his quiet consultation saying “What you have done now is the best. You have been talking privately to party members but you can now talk to our people in the various local governments. Let our people know about the various MoUs signed by the Obaseki government without anyone working done, where is the Gelegele seaport, whenever it rains, most parts of the state capitals become swimming pools; all these will form the basis for campaign, draw their attention to neglect of our traditional rulers in the state”, Tenebe told Agbonayinma.

Earlier in his address, Agbonayinma released a five point agenda comprising education, health, economy, sports and entertainment and security which he said would form the fulcrum of his campaign adding that he has paid his dues to deserve the ticket of the party.

He said “APC must rescue this state to the glory of Almighty God and I am here to plead, I have what it takes to lead this state, I have the capacity. Support me for the nomination for the governorship. I have the capacity to do what others have not done.

“Oshiomhole came and revived the development in this state, we had other governors before and after him but he came and made impact in the three senatorial districts, I worked with him before I went to the House of Representatives and I believe I have the capacity to continue from where he stopped because the state has not moved forward since he left.”