DSS confirms release of former EFCC boss, Bawa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, confirmed the release of Bawa in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the former EFCC boss was released on Wednesday night but did not give details of the deal.

“DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago, today, Oct. 25,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former EFCC boss had been in the detention of the DSS since June 14 after his suspension by the Federal Government.