DSP reiterates N/Assembly’s commitment to fiscal policy, tax reforms

Barau

…says it’s essential for Nigeria’s survival

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has reiterated the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to ensure the delivery of a strong fiscal policy as well as the requisite tax reforms needed for Nigeria’s economic survival.

He said this in his remarks at the ongoing two-day retreat on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) which started in Ikot Ikpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Thursday.

Jibrin explained that the 10th National Assembly was fully aware and committed to ensuring that the needed reforms are carried out in order to launch Nigeria on the path of economic rejuvenation.

The DSP said, “In a world of great economic challenges, only nations that are endowed with great thinkers can break through. This equally requires thinking outside the box.

“Therefore, fiscal policy and tax reforms that guarantee a nation’s survival without adding to the economic woes of its citizenry must be central to the nation’s policies and governance.

“Our assignment, I dare say, has been made quite interesting, because the nation’s chief executive officer, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has true to type, put together a cabinet of time-tested, highly qualified technocrats, who are committed and great professionals, whose wealth of experience, Nigeria needs at this critical moment in her life.”

He stressed that the duty of lawmakers at the retreat, is to contribute to the discourse on the needed Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, towards the realisation of the 8-point agenda of the executive arm of government.

He said, “Our job is therefore well cut out for us. We are to identify the policies, reforms and other economic plans in tandem with the thinking of the executive arm of government.

“Graciously, this senate is blessed with some of the best minds the nations can offer, given our professionalism, capacities, and proven abilities.

“We are therefore at the Retreat to bring to bear, these qualities to change the prospects of our dear nation,” he said.

According to him, this specialized Retreat, organized by NILDS in collaboration with the leadership of the Senate will no doubt equip all members of Nigeria’s Senate with cutting-edge knowledge in Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.