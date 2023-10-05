Drive Nigeria’s educational system, Educationist urges teachers

By Daniel Abia

The federal government has been urged to redesign the country’s educational system with teachers becoming the main drivers of the new system.

An educationist, Elfreda Diete-Spiff Omole, who made the call said this was necessary to make the m educational system worthwhile.

Omole, who is the executive director of, Bere-Mont Group, made the call in a keynote address she present at an event organization by the Federal Government Girls College Old Girls’ Association (FGGCOGA), to mark the 2023 World Teachers Day.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards to past and present teachers of the Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma, Port Harcourt, as well as the commissioning of a toilet facility for staff of the school, which was d onated by the association.

“Teachers Leading In Crisis: Re-imaging The Future”, the educationist, decried the shortage of teachers in the country’s education system.

“Our education system must be streamlined to create a balance where teachers are the main drivers. That is the education system we need.

“But these days, there is shortage of teachers. With the shortage of teachers, the quality of our education system comes to question.”

In her welcome address, National President of FGGC Old Girls’ Association, Itoro Clement-Isong, said there was the need to change the narratives of teachers in the country.

Clement-Isong said: “Our vision which is rooted in deep appreciation for the transformative power of education, is to honour and celebrate these dedicated individuals, who devote their lives to moulding young minds.

“We recognise that many of our alumni have not had the opportunity to express their appreciation to the teachers who made a positive impact on their lives”.