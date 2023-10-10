Drew Uyi bags FIFA license to represent clubs, players, coaches 

Renowned UK-born football agent, Drew Uyi, has added the biggest feather in his cap, following his licensing by the world football governing body, FIFA, to represent players, clubs, agents and coaches in the game globally as an agent.

This watershed moment came after he successfully passed the “newly re-introduced FIFA Football Agent exam”. The exercise, which had great importance attached to it, was necessary as FIFA has modified rules for representation of players, clubs and coaches, going by the dynamism of the game and current realities.

This exam demands a minimum score of 75% for qualification, underscoring the rigours that go with being a FIFA licensed football agent.

Implementation includes the mandatory use of licensed agents and a cap on service fees, and follows an extensive consultation process

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed the legality of the regulations.

Approximately 4,500 licences were issued to individuals, compared to 65,000 previously registered Agents through their FA, that are now eligible to provide football agent services as of 1 October.

This landmark achievement is symbolic of Drew Uyi’s boat sailing further into the Island of relevance, in its truest meaning, considering his impact on humanity and the globall football fraternity. Hitherto, the Birmingham-born sport branding specialist had made tremendous contributions to the growth and development of football across the world.

Reacting to this milestone in his illustrious career as a key global football player and stakeholder, an elated Drew Uyi, whose birth name is Andrew Uyioghosa Ogbomoide urged potentials across the globe to leverage on his two decades of experience in the game.

“I am Super delighted and honoured to announce that I have successfully passed the Newly re-introduced FIFA Football Agent exam. This exam was necessary as Fifa has changed the rules for representation of Players, coaches and clubs. Prior to this new elevation, I was a licensed intermediary cum Agent by the English FA. Now I am officially a FIFA licensed football agent.

“For Players, Coaches, Clubs and Agents seeking representation, I’m here to offer my top-notch services. As a FIFA licensed football agent, with my experience in the game, a Sport Management Degree, my PR, Branding & Commercial strength for over 20 years, I possess the expertise and connections to help you navigate the industry and achieve your goals. Together, we can take your career to new heights of progress.”

Andrew Uyioghosa Ogbomoide, whose parents are from Benin City, Edo State, was last year honoured by Cornerstone Christian University in Florida, United States of America, with the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree. His global influence has consistently grown overtime. He recently reached one million followers on Instagram, which he celebrated by posting: “I joined the class of one million followers on Instagram.”

And this watershed moment has seen top celebrities congratulating Drew Uyi for bagging a FIFA license to practice as a football agent.

Taking to Instagram, top comedian AY wrote, “congratulations brother”, while renowned singer PSquare wrote, congratulations brotherly”

In another social media post, celebrated crooner Iyanya wrote “congratulations”, ace singer 2baba dropped emojis to honour Drew Uyi, technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen wrote, ” congratulations brother, well deserved while social media influencer Tunde Ednut celebrated Drew Uyi’s milestone achievement with an Instagram story post that has attracted thousands of likes, views and comments.