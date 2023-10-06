Drake releases ‘For All The Dogs’ album 

When the clock struck 6am on Friday, October 6, Drake dropped his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. It hit streaming services after weeks of delays.

Marking his first solo album since 2022’s Honestly Nevermind, For All The Dogs spawned his Hot 100 No. 1 single “Slime You Out” featuring SZA.

The song marked Drake’s 12th No. 1 single on the Hot 100, tying him for fifth all-time.

His latest feat moved him closer to surpassing Michael Jackson for the most among solo males, as the King of Pop sits at 13.

Drake on For All The Dogs album, aside from “Slime You Out,” revved up anticipation on Thursday (October 5) when he released his sixth entry in his “AM 2 PM” series with “8 AM in Charlotte.”

The six-minute clip dropped during the wee hours of the morning and starred his son Adonis.

“Charlotte” caused waves on social media, sparking questions about who Drake was addressing in some of his lyrics.

The internet has tossed numerous names in the ring, including Metro Boomin, YoungBoy NBA, Charlamagne Tha God, and Kanye West. Billboard