Don’t overheat the system, Ganduje tells warring Rivers APC factions

Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has cautioned the warring factions of the party in Rivers state against overheating the system, saying it could be disastrous for the party.

Ganduje handed down the warning on Thursday in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Rivers APC led by Chief Tony Okocha.

He said; “Our party in Rivers State is highly factionalized. That is a fact. Our party in Rivers state was killed by litigations. That one is a fact, and one important question that you asked is how come we won presidential election and lost state election?

“You said that was a miracle. Yes, if you say a miracle, there must be a messiah. So we have to thank you because without winning federal election across many states, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not have become the president of this country.

“But what we are saying is, yes, there is confusion in the party, but we don’t want members to overheat the system. We are focused, we are organized, we work scientifically in politics, and therefore you give us an enabling environment, give us a chance so that we can put a round peg in a round hole, square peg in a square hole, so that we maintain our dignity as a party.

“We have to capitalize on what we have, we have to capitalize on the fact that we have worn the national election in River State. What we are begging is do not overheat the system. Overheating the system, some will go for litigation and then a vicious cycle will come again. We don’t want too much analysis because they say too much analysis leads to paralysis. So, give us a chance so that we can consult, so that we look at the constitution of APC and then we wait and see how we can put things in order”.

Earlier, Mr Okocha urged Ganduje to discountenance the machinations of those he called pretenders, “who via hues and cries and trumping up lies, want to negate the natural law that aptly recommends that one reaps where the one sows.

“Those persons never supported the party nor are they sincere in their hearts, to be happy that President Tinubu made it to the Presidency.

“Mr. Chairman, we summarize that the only group in APC Rivers State legitimate to seek compensation for the victory of APC/Tinubu in RIvers State, is the one here.

“Please contact us through the leader of the Political infantry in RIvers State, who is serving in the Federal Cabinet at present”, he added.