Don’t involve in thuggery during Bayelsa, Imo, Edo polls, NIDSUG warns students

…tasks oil firms to implement friendly, policies, programmes

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Niger Delta Student’s Union Government, NIDSUG, has warned it members across the nine states of the region to avoid getting involved in thuggery during the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Edo States.

NIDSUG, also called on oil companies operation in the region to take steps to implement student friendly policies and programmes, adding that International Oil Companies, IOCs, in the area were lagging in providing Corporate Social Responsibilities to the student Community.

The President of NIDSUG, Comrade Scott Ogunseri, speaking in Port Harcourt yesterday, said campaigns would soon commence in Bayelsa and then, Imo State and later Edo State, adding that students should avoid to be used to ferment violence within the period of the election.

Ogunseri said: Campaigns are starting soon in Bayelsa then the election. We will then move over to Imo State and Edo State later. We are not saying that students should not participate in the election. But we are saying that they should vote and not cause violence.

“They should not be allowed to be used to cause violence. If they give you money take the money, eat and don’t fight. It is not about the election, but about the next generation. Let’s vote for that candidate that has the interest of students and youths.”

The student leader regretted that companies operating in the region have not been give attention to students in the region, calling on firms to prioritize the welfare of the students.

He said overtime, the companies has been awarded meaningful scholarships to student in higher institutions within the country, adding that attention should not only be on diaspora students.

He said: “I am constrained to beckon on International Oil Companies (IOCs) and multi-nationals to rise to the occasion to review their educational plans in the Niger Delta region.

“It is unfortunate that these international oil companies have blatantly forsaken their corporate social responsibilities to their hosts.

“In the same vein they have also sidelined the leadership of the of the Niger Delta Student’s Union Government, NIDSUG. Consequently, we passionately appeal to the leadership of international oil companies to prioritize the welfare of Niger Delta Students by rigorously implementing policies and programmes that will benefit the students.”

He said the students in the region would take action and occupy offices of the oil multi-nationals in the area if the companies do not take appropriate steps to address issues concerning students.