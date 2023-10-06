Don urges FG to renew Tantita’s pipeline surveillance job

President Bola Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been enjoined to ignore those against renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita security services Nigeria limited, saying the private firm has recorded tremendous success working in collaboration with the nation’s security agencies to increase daily crude oil production in the Niger Delta region.

An academic and management consultant, College of Education, Warri, Dr Martins Otuedon made the observation in a statement to the Vanguard newspaper, adding that the government should not hesitate to renew the pipeline surveillance job of Tantita.

His words, :”Over the last one year of the operations of a local security company, Tantita Security Services Company Limited in securing the fortunes of the nation’s oil pipelines, especially across the Niger Delta region, there has been a major breakthrough in tracking and identifying illegal points of crude oil theft.

“The engagement of the company by the Federal Government in the last two years to complement the effort of the nation’s security agencies has remained a win-win that has translated into improved daily oil production.

“In fact, news of these unprecedented discoveries has reinforced the belief that the nation is gaining back her production capacity and attracting new investments in the downstream operations.

“Simply put, Nigeria is getting more revenue to accelerate needed development and growth in critical sectors of the economy.

“Tantita Security Services has been congratulated by all stakeholders in the industry and beyond on the feats recorded with courageous patriotism and unfettered determination.

“The question then remains, why abandon a working system, more so when it is in collaboration with the armed forces?

“The immediate gains of this engagement have been manifestly felt in peaceful coexistence, engagement of the youth in productive ventures other than crime; protection of the vegetation from oil spills, transfer of technology within the oil- producing areas and importantly, the local people who have been fully engaged in protecting their communities from the harmful effects of illegal oil refinery.

“Mr President, we all know you as an experienced and calculated leader who sees the positives in engaging the youths for growth. We believe within the shortest possible time, the contract will be renewed to guarantee positive and result-oriented continuity, and not to contemplate any decision of discontinuance

“The slogan of RENEWED HOPE for all is being embraced by ALL for Nigeria to achieve her God-given potential within the shortest possible time

“With the refineries coming on line, the local production of crude oil needs to be increased and secured.

“Tantita Security Services has undoubtedly proven their competence in delivering under the most difficult terrains

“As a man known for identifying competences, we look forward to the renewal in line with the renewed hope mantra.

“It is on this note that we urge you Mr. President to approve the renewal of the contract for positive flow of revenue to the federation.”