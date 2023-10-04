DNI is headline sponsor of Fanfaro Autofest

Do Not Intrude (DNI), a security firm has been announced as the headline sponsor for the 5th edition of this year’s Fanfaro Autofest event scheduled to take place in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

This is in its bid to make the platform bigger and thrilling for car drifters, super bikers, and fun seekers in the ancient city of Ibadan from December 1st to 3rd, 2023.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Mr. Adekunle Olanrewaju made the announcement at the press conference and official unveiling of the 5th edition titled ‘Unmask’.

Olanrewaju lauded the sponsorship and partnership deal with DNI, describing it as a ‘worthy and strong partnership’, “This year, we are raising awareness for security in the country, hence, our partnership with DNI. We are taking the event to the next level.

“This is not just an event, but a proper movement. We want to put Ibadan on the global map. This is the fifth year of this event, so we’re taking it personally. This is the biggest autosport event in West Africa. This is like the Champions League of drifting. It is not just an event, but a movement and way of giving back to society.

“We are trying to make that this year is at least five times what we did last year. And if you were there last year, just imagine what this year’s event will be. We had about 25,000 people present last year. So this year is going to be amazing.”

He stated that the support gotten from all other sponsors was enormous and said Nigerians should expect more exciting and action-packed sporting activities, saying that, “this year’s edition is going to be huge and bigger than ever experienced.

“We will be having drifters from countries like Estonia, Ghana, South Africa and the like. So you can expect competition from the very best. This is like the Champions League of autosports in West Africa.”

According to him, the ‘unmask’ edition will go in line with the objective of being people-centred. It is one of the things that keep this event is novelty. The event is totally free and it is part of our way of giving back to the people.

“It started as a dream in 2019, and so far, we’ve had many successes. From 2019 till now, we have recorded so many successes. This year promises to be better and bigger. The Fanfaro autofest is not just about the cars, but the people behind them.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, the co-founder of DNI, Olaoye Olayinka affirmed that the security outfit is very proud to throw its weight behind the sport, saying “We also want everyone to look forward to this event. We have always been a part of the Fanfaro autofest, but this year is different as we, DNI, are headline sponsors.

“Being headline sponsors, it will be bigger and better. So I’ll encourage everyone to prepare for an awesome time.”

On her part, the business development manager of DNI, Favour Ogazi, stated that the firm is “very proud of the partnership. Our goal as a security firm is very clear. We are basically promoting convenient and effective security.

The fifth edition of this year’s event will run from December 1st to 3rd, 2023.