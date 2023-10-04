D’Mani returns with ‘Tales of Wafi’

Canada-based Nigerian afrobeats artiste, D’mani has released a new song ‘Tales of Wafi’.

Having moved to Canada as a teen, the Warri, Delta State born artiste emerged in 2015 with his first rap single, ‘Turnt’. As his interest in music grew, D’mani’s style started to shift back to his Nigerian roots with the Afrobeats single ‘Kryptonite’ released in 2017, and ‘Ou Mami’, ‘Do my Dance’ and ‘Tales of Wafi’ released in subsequent years. In 2018, D’mani began shooting music videos with Director JustJay, starting with ‘Kryptonite’ ‘Finesse it’, ‘Old Me’ and ‘Me I Like’.



“‘Tales of Wafi’ is extremely personal to me because it’s about my experiences growing up in my hometown, Warri, and the things that made me who I am today. I see people connecting to the song in their own ways and it makes me proud to release music that has an impact.” he enthused.



D’mani also revealed that his character is created to represent three personalities; Vince the rapper, Chuks the Afrobeats artiste, and Prince the pop artiste. “Each of these characters has a unique voice and image. The characters represent the struggle to find an identity living between two worlds: Nigeria and Canada.” he stated.



The fast-rising act has had a number of notable performances including a performance for the Ambassador of Nigeria to Canada, three Black History Month events and opening for Lady Donli and Teni.

D’mani is hoping to create a space where artistes can show who they are through their music without having to conform.