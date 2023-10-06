DJ Venum performs at ‘Jameson Distillery on Tour’ tonight

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bogobori House, Roma Lagos and Mainland Block Party resident Disc Jockey, Aletor Jordan Obehi popularly known as DJ Venum is bringing down the roof tonight as he performs at “Jameson Distillery On Tour” tonight, Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Fidelity Bank Ground, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, packaged by Jameson Whiskey is expected to be a top notch musical experience with a lot of verve and vibes and DJ Venum, who will be on the wheel of steel, has promised to deliver an amazing performance with his mastery of different genres of music.

DJ Venum, whose mission is to promote, not just afrobeats music but good music, is already sharing the spotlight with heavyweights in the music industry and he compares himself with the likes of DJ Massive, DJ Kush, DJ Yk, DJ Aye!, DJ Mellowshe, DJ Consequence and some others,

“As a DJ, you should be able to have your own unique style and sound, and trust me, I can’t be left behind, credit also goes to all the great remixers that have their own unique remixes/mashups. I think I should be comparing myself to the likes of DJ Massive, DJ Kush, DJ Yk, DJ Aye!, DJ Mellowshe, DJ Consequence and some others,” he said.

DJ Venum is also a sound engineer who started out as a rap artist. He gain popularity through Mainland Block Party By Alhaji Popping & Bizzle

According to him, he has an album of mashups to display and affirm his versatility and keen ability in mastery of different genres

DJ Venum has played at several concerts and festivals. He regularly plays at Mainland BlockParty – Nigeria’s biggest youth event. He also has a residency at Bogobori and Roma Lagos.