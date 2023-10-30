DJ Power transcends boundaries with ‘Choose to Lie’

Award-winning producer and renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Power has proven himself a creative force making remarkable impact in the global music scene. With roots in Brooklyn and Toronto, his extensive career which saw him working with an array of international music luminaries, including the likes of SL, Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel, Walshy Fire (Major Lazer), Stonebwoy, Machel Montano, and a host of others, have not only elevated his status, but also left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Fresh from the success of “Special Delivery,” DJ Power has once again proven his prowess by teaming up with Brooklyn’s R&B queen, Alex Mali; Nigerian hitmaker, Reekado Banks and emerging talent, Ajura, resulting to a musical revelation showcasing the strength of cross-genre collaboration.

“Choose to Lie” is a collaborative piece that exemplifies DJ Power’s commitment to defying geographical and cultural boundaries. This genre-blending masterpiece seamlessly merges R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano into an undeniably catchy and culturally transcendent global phenomenon.

At the core of “Choose to Lie” is Alex Mali’s signature R&B style, infusing the song with infectious rhythms and hypnotic melodies. Reekado Banks adds Afrofusion vibes, and Ajura contributes a captivating hook. The song explores the complexities of love, self-identity and personal growth. Its captivating lyrics and dynamic melodies create a memorable musical experience, that is both thought-provoking and emotionally charged.