Dismissed police personnel arrested while attempting to steal electricity transformer in Abia

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command, Wednesday, said it arrested a dismissed police personnel while attempting to steal a electricity transformer at the National High School, Port Harcourt Road Aba.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, who paraded the suspect on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said that the incident occured on September 11.

According to her, the suspect was found dressed in police camouflage attire, wearing a fez cap, and in possession of a fake police warrant card.

She said the ex-police personnel was promptly arrested and the stolen property recovered.

The PPRO also paraded eight criminal suspects arrested with large quantities of Indian hemp, tramadol tablets, tiazopam and other hard after raiding their hideout at Ehere Secondary School Aba.

She said they were arrested following credible intelligence that they were using the school premises as a hideout.

“On credible intelligence regarding criminal activities at Ehere Secondary school, Aba, police detectives conducted a cordon, search, and arrest operation on September 24, 2023.

“The successful operation led to the arrest of suspects involved in illegal drug trade. Large quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and various hard drugs were recovered. The suspects have been charged to court after a thorough investigation and were remanded accordingly.

The police also paraded another six suspects for alleged unlawful possession of firearm.

“On September 24, 2023, personnel from the Counter-Terrorist Unit intercepted a tricycle with five male occupants. A search led to the discovery of a cut-to-size locally fabricated single-barrel short gun, loaded with live cartridges. The case is under investigation by the Monitoring Unit Umuahia.

The PPRO also said a kidnap victim was rescued by the police while his abductors fled upon sighting security operatives, abandoned their Point of Sale, PoS machines.

“On October 1, 2023, Isiala Ngwa Area Command received information about a kidnap victim held in captivity in a building in Uratta in Isiala Ngwa North LGA. Police operatives carried out an operation in the area leading to the rescue of the victim, one Sylvanus Emenegu ‘m’, who was abducted on September 30, 2023.

“The kidnappers fled upon sighting the police. Exhibits, including a motorcycle, foam, and two POS machines were recovered at the scene. The victim was released to his family for medical attention.”

Other suspects were also paraded by the PPRO who said police would not give criminals any breeding ground in the state.