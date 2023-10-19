Diri needs second term to complete ongoing projects in Bayelsa – Aide

Diri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Douye Diri on Special Duties, Pastor Okpeke Meeting, has appealed to the political class and well-meaning people of the state to support Governor Diri’s second term bid to enable him complete the numerous ongoing projects he has started.

Pastor meeting, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, pointed out that the projects, which cut across the state, are testaments to the fact that Diri deserves a second term.

He added that the ongoing construction of the three senatorial district roads when completed will link and open up the hinterlands to economic prosperity.

The governor’s aide, who made the appeal during a chat with newsmen in Ekeremor Town, yesterday, said the people of Bayelsa State need to reciprocate the efforts of the governor by giving him a second term.

His words :”Since Diri came on board as governor, the state in general has enjoyed peace and massive infrastructural development, worthy of mention is the ongoing three senatorial roads which will link and open up hinterlands for economic prosperity.

“November 11 will present to Bayelsans an opportunity to reciprocate and thank our Governor Senator Diri for all his achievements, so that he can complete all ongoing projects and do more. This is a clarion call and I urged the good people of the state to vote for the governor in order for him to deliver the dividends of democracy to all and sundry.”