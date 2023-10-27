Diri commends INEC for obeying court order disqualifying Sylva

Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for obeying the Court judgment that disqualified the All Progressive Congress Governorship Candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Diri, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of PDP, was on a campaign tour of Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday.

He spoke while inaugurating projects in Bolou-Orua, Toru-Orua, Angalabiri, Ebedebiri and Ofoni communities in Tarakiri Clan in the LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inaugurated included a road with a bridge in Angalabiri, Ebedebiri Town Hall.

Others were Technical College, Motor Park and Pavilion all in Ofoni Community.

The governor promised to do more, if re-elected into office on November 11.

Addressing the large crowd of party faithful and supporters, he said: “If I and my deputy are not working together, we could not have achieved the projects we are inaugurating today.

“You remember when the governor and his deputy were fighting.

“They even went as far as deroofing the office of the deputy governor.

“At that time, the governor and his deputy even ended up in court.

“But here, we are both inaugurating projects and dancing.

“We have not come to campaign but to thank you for voting and having confidence in us to deliver.

“That is why as they themselves said that they would never contest for the office of governor, God has answered their prayers.

“So, today, the news is that INEC has published the names of those who are eligible to contest in the upcoming election.

“But as you all know, the names of Sylva and his running mate, MacIver, are absent.

“I wish to commend INEC for standing on the side of justice,” he said.

Also, a former lawmaker and acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Peter Akpe, who hails from Ebedebiri Community, said that APC had no presence in Tarakiri Clan.

Akpe said that the people of the area would give all their votes to Diri.

He said: “While going round, meeting with my people, the response I get is that they can see the projects embarked on and completed by the Douye Diri-led administration, scattered across all the communities in Tarakiri Clan.

“They said they are going to give you all their votes, so that you can come back and do more.

“They have also asked me to tell you not to have any fear, as they are ready to deliver Tarakiri Clan 100 per for the PDP.

“The people are aware that the candidate of the opposition party is not going anywhere as far as this election is concerned,” he said.