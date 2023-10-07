Diri a true servant-leader, deserves second term – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori says his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, is a true servant-leader working for the development and transformation of the state and deserves a second term in office.

Governor Oborevwori stated this on Saturday at the inauguration of Etegwe Bridge and upgrade of Etegwe-Edepie – Tombia Roundabout and Agilobi Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He lauded Diri for his outstanding accomplishments in the state and urged Bayelsans to come enmasse and vote massively to elect him for a second term.

He also called on Deltans residing in Bayelsa to give massive support to Governor Diri to ensure his re-election come November 11.

Governor Oborevwori said: “I consider it an honour and a privilege to be here to witness the massive transformation going on in Bayelsa State under the watch of my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

“In appearance, words, and deeds, Governor Diri is the perfect picture of a servant-leader. He is humble, straightforward, caring, loyal, dependable, and passionate about improving the lot of Bayelsans.

“Since assuming office, Governor Diri has prioritized the security of the state, infrastructural development, and the creation of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Indeed, virtually every sector of the Bayelsa economy has felt the positive impact of Governor Diri’s pacesetting administration.

“It goes without saying that the Governor has demonstrated good faith and commitment to link communities in the three senatorial districts with good road network. Some of the strategic road projects include the completed Ekeremo-Sagbama Road, as well as the ongoing Nembe/Brass Road and the Yenogoa to Oporoma Road.

“Under his stewardship, Yenogoa, the state capital, is now wearing the look that is befitting of its status as a state capital. Just last month, Phase 2 of Glory Drive Carriageway was commissioned by the Sultan of Sokoto.

“This bridge that we are inaugurating today, which is part of Isaac Boro Road dualization, is a glowing testament to the Governor’s passion and determination to transform the Bayelsa State capital.

“Thanks to His Excellency, Yenogoa is one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria today. This bridge is built to last. Aside from aiding the free flow of vehicular and human traffic, it will also enhance the ease of doing business, which is a huge draw for investors.

“I am proud to associate with Governor Diri’s success story. And I trust that the good people of Bayelsa State will reward his excellent performance by coming out to vote massively for him on November 11.

“He has been an exceptional Governor and a true servant-leader. He needs your mandate to continue and finish the good work that he has started. As the saying goes, one good term deserves another, and Governor Diri is no exception.

“Bayelsans should not allow themselves to be deceived by political hustlers and desperate power mongers. I urge them to support Governor Diri, a man with proven track record of performance, selflessness, reliability, and unwavering commitment to the security, prosperity, and wellbeing of all Bayelsans”.

The Governor had earlier inaugurated the Prosperity Youth Coalition secretariat in the state capital where 217 youths from Labour Party and APC in Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of the state were welcomed to the PDP.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Douye Diri lauded his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson for his vision in commencing the dualisation project and commended the impacted communities for their support towards completion of the projects.

Governor Diri said the Tombia roundabout was a hideout for criminals and expressed joy that the people had supported his administration to undertake the project.

“This project has been on for a very long while because it was started by the immediate past administration of Senator Seriake Dickson.

“Yenagoa used to be a one road state capital but this road has changed the narrative. We are putting your money back to the development of our state so that our state capital does not look like a fishing pond.

“Our vision is to bring Yenagoa at par with other state capitals in Nigeria or even better where possible.”

At the Agilobi Road inauguration, Governor Diri took a swipe at his opponents who wasted state resources during their five years in office describing it as wasteful.

“This road has relieved the pains of our people and we are doing our best to plough back the people’s resources for the benefits of the people.

“The people contesting with us were here for five years and all their five years put together is not up to what we have done in one year and we have over 50 of these roads in the Yenagoa metropolis alone,” Diri said.