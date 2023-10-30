Direct flight to Houston begins soon — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said yesterday talks were at an advance stage between Nigeria and the United States of America on the resumption of direct flights from Houston.

Keyamo, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, also said efforts were on to attract foreign investment into the aviation sector.

The minister, who is on a working visit to the United States, was a guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect that was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston, Texas, where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner and his team members.

He stated: “During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington. I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport, and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us around the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace.

“I spoke with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria. Another interesting diplomatic consideration the two envoys looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston.”

The Mayor, Sylvester Turner, visited Nigeria early this year to initiate discussions on the possibility of having a mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship of the United Airlines flights resumption and the opening of the Nigerian Consulate in Houston.