Diphtheria: 6 states record 600 deaths, over 14,000 cases since  outbreak – NPHCDA

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Six states have recorded 600 deaths and more than 14,000 cases of diphtheria since the outbreak of the disease in the country, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has said.

The states leading in cases of diphtheria, according to the federal government health agency, are Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Borno, Kaduna and Bauchi, respectively.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, speaking on Wednesday, in Abuja, at the Review Meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee, NTLC, said, over 10,000 diphtheria cases occurred in Kano alone.

Noting also that over 97 percent of the cases occurred in the mentioned state as with 73 percent as children between ages 1 to 14,he said 80 percent of those affected have not received any vaccinations.

According to him, the revelation underscored the dire need for the NTLC and all stakeholders to intensify community mobilization, awakening public awareness and foster acceptance of vaccination services.

He also explained that diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can prove fatal without prompt intervention adding that it spreads through the air, much like the specter of COVID-19.

“We can, however, mitigate its transmission through non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing facemasks, practicing vigilant handwashing and maintaining physical distance from affected individuals. However, we must be cautious to avoid stigmatizing or discriminating against those afflicted.” He said.

Shuaib further disclosed that at the peak of the outbreak, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare established the Diphtheria Emergency Task Team with the objective of bringing the outbreak under control.

“One of his charges was to involve the NTLC in the response effort. I am happy to report that in my field visit across Borno, Yobe, Jigawa and Kano States, the Royal Highnesses have been up and doing engaging their communities to ensure they are well informed about the importance of vaccination.”

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our Royal Fathers in the affected states for their unwavering support to the healthcare teams at all levels. But we must redouble our efforts in educating our communities about the vital importance of routine vaccinations.” He charged.

Shuaib also disclosed that, the agency will role out HPV vaccines on the 24th of October as he said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), is embarking on a comprehensive campaign to introduce HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccines in schools and healthcare centers.

He also explained that this endeavor represents a giant stride in the country’s ongoing mission to safeguard the health and future of the nation’s youth.

“Scientifically proven to prevent certain types of cancer, the inclusion of HPV vaccines in our vaccination programs promises to bestow immeasurable benefits upon public health.”

“However, the introduction of the vaccine is only one prong out of the three pronged approach to eliminate HPV and reduce morbidity and mortality from Cervical Cancer. The other two prong involves early screening and quality management.”

He, therefore, expressed confidence that NTLC will ensure the dissemination of accurate information about this vaccine through community channels, educational institutions and outreach programs.

“We will work hand in hand with the State Primary Health Care Development Agencies, providing unwavering support and necessary resources to facilitate the successful rollout of this vital vaccine.”

“In the ensuing months, let us join forces with your State Primary Health Care Development Agencies ,SPHCDA,and educational authorities to guarantee the seamless introduction of HPV vaccines, leveraging on our traditional platforms to deliver precise and essential information about these vaccines.”