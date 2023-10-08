Deplorable Roads: Abuja communities cry out, beg Wike for intervention

Wike

RESIDENTS of Kabusa, Dakwo, Sunnyvale Estate, and other communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have cried out over the deplorable state of their roads.

The residents said plying on the roads has become a nightmare for them.

Those who spoke to Sunday Vanguard said an ongoing road project linking Sunnyvale Estate Junction to Kabusa-Kaladimawa Expressway after over seven years the contractor commenced work has worsened the condition of the present pothole-riddled road.

The residents said the current state of the road is negatively affecting them as criminals take advantage of the deplorable state of the road, especially at night to attack motorists and pedestrians.

They said complaints have been made to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, but no action has been taken to ameliorate their sufferings.

Chairman, Santos Estate, Dr Kunle Egbeleke, said: “The contractors came and levelled the road a bit and returned years later to construct a culvert then left and never came back.

“I don’t know what stopped the project but I believe that if they had been mobilised, they were supposed to have finished the project two years ago. Now when you leave Sunnyvale Estate and head towards City View Estate, because the road is so bad along the vicinity, hoodlums come out from around 7.30 pm, block the road and start robbing people.”